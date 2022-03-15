Short Interest in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Declines By 35.4%

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the February 13th total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the third quarter valued at $102,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

