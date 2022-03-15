Short Interest in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) Grows By 29.5%

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 432,100 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the February 13th total of 333,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

