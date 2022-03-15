Short Interest in Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Declines By 34.5%

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the February 13th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Gazit Globe alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GZTGF traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130. Gazit Globe has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -197.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, improvement, development, and management of income-producing real estate for mixed uses including commercial, office, and residential around the world, and focusing on densely populated urban areas in major cities. It operates through the following geographic segments: Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.