Short Interest in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGAAU) Decreases By 36.8%

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGAAU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,020,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $9,157,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,024,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $12,150,000.

Get Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of GGAAU remained flat at $$10.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. 110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,467. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.