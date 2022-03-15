Short Interest in H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Rises By 66.7%

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLUYY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.93.

OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

