Short Interest in Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Rises By 29.8%

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the February 13th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Héroux-Devtek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Shares of Héroux-Devtek stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $15.38.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.