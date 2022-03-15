Short Interest in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Decreases By 28.6%

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of LMACA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. 54,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,037,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 96,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 38,404 shares during the period. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

