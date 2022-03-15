Short Interest in LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Declines By 29.6%

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXCLF remained flat at $$2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. LIFULL has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $282.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33 and a beta of -0.85.

About LIFULL

Lifull Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of real estate-related information services. It operates through the following segments: HOME’S Business, Overseas Business, and Others. The HOME’S Business segment provides business support services for real estate developers, customer relationship management assistance for rental operators, and domestic real estate information through the site, LIFULL HOME’S.

