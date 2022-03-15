Short Interest in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Decreases By 39.3%

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the February 13th total of 265,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 315,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 270.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. 115,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. LogicBio Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $8.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.35.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 739.91% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. On average, analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

