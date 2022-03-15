Short Interest in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Grows By 36.4%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMLP. Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 9,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $30,060.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 79,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $236,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $521,002. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. 101,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.00 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $285.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

