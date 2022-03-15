Short Interest in Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) Increases By 25.9%

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 419,200 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the February 13th total of 332,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Outbrain to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Outbrain from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OB opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. Outbrain has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

