Short Interest in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Rises By 33.7%

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the February 13th total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 926,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.64.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

