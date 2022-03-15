Short Interest in Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Expands By 73.7%

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,480,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 198.7% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 298,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 198,861 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 288,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 52,072 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III during the third quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 89.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PICC opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

