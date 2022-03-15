Short Interest in RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Rises By 52.6%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RWEOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($46.15) to €52.00 ($57.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($42.09) to €42.50 ($46.70) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.42.

Shares of RWEOY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.52. The company had a trading volume of 68,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,518. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.35. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

