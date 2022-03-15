Short Interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Expands By 35.1%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTKGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the February 13th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 3.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock remained flat at $$1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,273. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (Get Rating)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

