Short Interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Expands By 35.1%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the February 13th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 3.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skillful Craftsman Education Technology alerts:

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock remained flat at $$1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,273. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.