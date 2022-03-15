Short Interest in Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Declines By 33.0%

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,554,200 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the February 13th total of 2,318,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBPMF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. 52,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,049. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.44.

Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of cannabinoid-based drugs and treatments. The firm focuses on the ophthalmic, chronic pain, and oncology drug formulations. It also plans to commercialize terpene based products aimed towards the over-the-counter (OTC) and behind the counter (BTC) market.

