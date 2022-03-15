Short Interest in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) Declines By 22.6%

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Get Tribe Capital Growth Corp I alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth about $7,313,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth about $2,804,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth about $6,825,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the third quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.