Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Declines By 27.8%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,879,100 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the February 13th total of 3,987,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 612.6 days.

OTCMKTS UNCFF traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNCFF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

