Short Interest in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Expands By 66.7%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CID. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CID opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

