SIBCoin (SIB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $30,443.00

SIBCoin (SIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 35.2% against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $30,443.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,725.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,539.27 or 0.06557169 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.19 or 0.00269053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.64 or 0.00735023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00065675 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.27 or 0.00473254 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.88 or 0.00361207 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,755,992 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.