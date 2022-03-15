Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.75. Sierra Metals has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Sierra Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
