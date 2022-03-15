Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.75. Sierra Metals has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sierra Metals by 50.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

