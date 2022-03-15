Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of SRRA stock opened at $31.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $474.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86.

In related news, insider William D. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gaurav Aggarwal purchased 800,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $21,600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $30,375,000 and have sold 19,000 shares worth $576,010. Insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at $201,000.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

