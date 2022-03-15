Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.00

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 18336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
