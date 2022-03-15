Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.00

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 18336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,736 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.