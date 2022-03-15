SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on April 1st

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.
SLR Investment has a payout ratio of 98.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.9%.
Shares of SLRC stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $20.05.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 78.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLRC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.
About SLR Investment (Get Rating)
Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.
