SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on April 1st

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

SLR Investment has a payout ratio of 98.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.9%.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 78.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLRC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

