Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) to Issue GBX 6.88 Dividend

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SMS opened at GBX 722 ($9.39) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £961.78 million and a P/E ratio of 480.00. Smart Metering Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 670 ($8.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,038 ($13.50). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 743.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 821.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,060 ($13.78) to GBX 1,080 ($14.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.41) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smart Metering Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,053 ($13.69).

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

