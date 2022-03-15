Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) to Issue GBX 6.88 Dividend

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMSGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SMS opened at GBX 722 ($9.39) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £961.78 million and a P/E ratio of 480.00. Smart Metering Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 670 ($8.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,038 ($13.50). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 743.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 821.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,060 ($13.78) to GBX 1,080 ($14.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.41) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smart Metering Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,053 ($13.69).

About Smart Metering Systems (Get Rating)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

