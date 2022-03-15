Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.700-$-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.11 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.180 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.63.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.49. 4,818,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.84. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $41.65 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

In related news, insider Paul Porrini sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $1,189,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter purchased 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818 over the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.