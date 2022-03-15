SnowGem Price Reaches $0.0441 on Major Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded flat against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00033811 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000891 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

