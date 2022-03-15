Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SQM. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.44.

NYSE SQM opened at $70.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.62. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $79.29.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,318,000 after purchasing an additional 841,655 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,787 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,514,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,057,000 after buying an additional 40,973 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,944.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,772,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,365,000 after buying an additional 1,713,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,439,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,619,000 after buying an additional 100,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

