SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Insider Micah Heavener Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) insider Micah Heavener acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Micah Heavener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

SOFI stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 22.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595,291 shares in the last quarter. DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $185,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 792.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2,060.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,751,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

