Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Update

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SNOA traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 27,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,058. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.78. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $13.36.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.46% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. The business had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

