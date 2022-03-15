Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Sotera Health has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $30.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.32.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 42.00%. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Sotera Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

