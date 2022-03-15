Southern Company (NYSE:SOLN) Short Interest Update

Southern Company (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southern stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Southern Company (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSE SOLN opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. Southern has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.8438 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Southern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

