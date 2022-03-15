S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Lowered to $468.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $468.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $477.69.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI opened at $377.00 on Friday. S&P Global has a one year low of $342.60 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.91.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $4,499,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $205,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,509,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $381,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.