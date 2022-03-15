Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after buying an additional 610,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 959,651 shares of company stock valued at $889,772,464. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $766.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $769.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $927.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $932.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

