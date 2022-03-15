Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.13 Million Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHJ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,580,000.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $51.45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.