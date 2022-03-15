Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives $56.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from €62.00 ($68.13) to €63.00 ($69.23) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

SNMSF stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.85. 151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $27.78 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

