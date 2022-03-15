Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

OTCMKTS SNMSF remained flat at $$32.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $27.78 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNMSF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spin Master from €62.00 ($68.13) to €63.00 ($69.23) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.