Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSFGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

OTCMKTS SNMSF remained flat at $$32.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $27.78 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNMSF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spin Master from €62.00 ($68.13) to €63.00 ($69.23) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

About Spin Master (Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

