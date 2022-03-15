Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) Short Interest Update

Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

SPIR traded up 0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 1.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,908. The company has a 50-day moving average of 2.53. Spire Global has a 12-month low of 1.62 and a 12-month high of 19.50.

Get Spire Global alerts:

SPIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Spire Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NavSight Holdings, Inc is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.