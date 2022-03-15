Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNY. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

