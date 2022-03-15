Spire Wealth Management Has $787,000 Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.57, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.02. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $68.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.44%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

