Spire Wealth Management Purchases 2,952 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,588 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 585,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,519,000 after acquiring an additional 98,477 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $102.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.20. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.