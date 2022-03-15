Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1,302.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,180,771,000 after acquiring an additional 662,233 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $677,417,000 after acquiring an additional 911,753 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,748,000 after acquiring an additional 600,465 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,768,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $495,643,000 after acquiring an additional 474,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,465,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $400,241,000 after acquiring an additional 66,886 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $71.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

