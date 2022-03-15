Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,701 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,348 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,277,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,601,000 after purchasing an additional 958,720 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $24,417,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,159,000 after purchasing an additional 399,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,571,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.66 and a one year high of $55.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.28.

