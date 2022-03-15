Spire Wealth Management Sells 4,377 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,522,000 after buying an additional 135,624 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 109.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 65,235 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after buying an additional 25,095 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.64. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90.

