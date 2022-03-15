SQL Technologies Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire on March 22nd (NASDAQ:SKYX)

SQL Technologies’ (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 22nd. SQL Technologies had issued 1,650,000 shares in its public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $23,100,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During SQL Technologies’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYX opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. SQL Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Get SQL Technologies alerts:

About SQL Technologies (Get Rating)

SQL Technologies Corp. engages in the development of connect devices used in the installation of lighting fixtures and ceiling fans. Its products include lighting, fans, and safety quick light devices. The company was founded by Rani Roland Kohen on October 23, 2006 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SQL Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQL Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.