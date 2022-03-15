Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 16,705 Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EYES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 89.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 547,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 36.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,527 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 39,151 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the second quarter worth $61,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 33.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the second quarter worth $456,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Second Sight Medical Products stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

