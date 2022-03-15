Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 46,525 McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 46,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 1,941.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,735,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,063,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,676,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 174,001 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 32.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,135,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 52,746 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 1,136.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,773,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,191 shares during the period. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUX stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $378.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.15. McEwen Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MUX shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on McEwen Mining from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McEwen Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.65.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

