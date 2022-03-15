Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $41,000 Position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AQB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 32.79, a quick ratio of 32.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

AquaBounty Technologies ( NASDAQ:AQB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,901.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

