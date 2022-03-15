SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $76.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.76%.

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

