S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.60. S&T Bancorp reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STBA shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.15. 102,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,550. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

